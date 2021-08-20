wrestling / News
Faith Jefferies Offered WWE Deal After Las Vegas Tryout
WWE has offered independent talent Faith Jefferies a developmental deal following the company’s Las Vegas tryout. Denise Salcedo says that Jefferies, who works as FaithyJ and was Faith the Lioness in Women of Wrestling, was offered a contract after the tryout.
The tryout was attended by Triple H, Matt Bloom, William Regal, and Samoa Joe.
Jeffries’ last match was with WoW back in October of 2019.
Faith Jefferies (stagename: FaithyJ) has just been offered a developmental contract. She's a Las Vegas local who came to the tryouts and she was just told by Triple H the news. She's a very energetic girl with a fun personality based on the interview we just did. pic.twitter.com/13mJaSxQAW
— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 19, 2021
Pro wrestler, martial artist and Vegas native @realfaithyj gets the contract! “@TripleH just looked me straight in the eyes and said we wanna offer you a contract and move you to Orlando within the next 30 days…yeah, this is freakin’ cool!!” @WWE #SummerSlam x #WWE pic.twitter.com/5lfq8fbtjA
— Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSports2Day) August 19, 2021
