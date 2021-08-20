wrestling / News

Faith Jefferies Offered WWE Deal After Las Vegas Tryout

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Faith the lioness Faith Jeffries

WWE has offered independent talent Faith Jefferies a developmental deal following the company’s Las Vegas tryout. Denise Salcedo says that Jefferies, who works as FaithyJ and was Faith the Lioness in Women of Wrestling, was offered a contract after the tryout.

The tryout was attended by Triple H, Matt Bloom, William Regal, and Samoa Joe.

Jeffries’ last match was with WoW back in October of 2019.

