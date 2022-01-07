Falls Count Anywhere World Title Match Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a falls count anywhere World title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21. Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Pagano at the event, which happens at Gilley’s in downtown Dallas, Texas.

There are consequences for not doing business the right way when it comes to Cesar Duran. The World Heavyweight Champion learned this lesson the hard way.

After the shocking ending of MLW Azteca’s premiere episode where Pagano betrayed his partner as part of Cesar Duran’s diabolical plan, Hammerstone was pummeled and then quickly removed from the arena with his current status unknown.

Meanwhile, Cesar Duran has moved fast to execute a title fight for Dallas featuring death match luchador Pagano challenging Hammerstone for his championship… in a FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH!

What condition will Hammerstone be in just two weeks when he defends the belt against Pagano? What obstacles will Cesar put in Hammerstone’s path? Will Pagano end Hammerstone and his reign? Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!