Family Guy Airs Wrestling-Themed Episode, Excalibur’s Mask Featured

May 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Family Guy tackled wrestling on last night’s episode, with a mask that will seem very familiar to AEW fans. The show featured Chris Griffin attempting to join his high school’s wrestling team, when he gets confused and tries to act like a pro wrestler. This results in his principal confronting him, only to reveal that he too is a pro wrestling fan. He then dons a mask that looks almost identical to Excalibur.

