Fan Lawsuit Over WrestleMania 38 Injury Sent Back To Arbitration

A fan’s lawsuit over an injury suffered at WrestleMania 38 has been sent back to arbitration. As you may recall, Marvin Jackson filed a lawsuit over the injury he suffered due to pyrotechnics at the event, which was dismissed back in May after the court agreed to WWE’s motion that the case be moved to arbitration. Jackson had filed an appeal soon after. PWInsider reports that the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has upheld the previous decision and the case was ordered back into the arbitration process.

Jackson alleged that he had lost hearing due to pyrotechnics at the PPV, where he was an “invitee.” WWE had argued that fans had to check boxes before buying tickets online agreeing to the terms and provisions which included agreements to enter arbitration over legal issues. While Jackson maintained he had never agreed to the terms and conditions requiring arbitration by WWE as he was not the purchaser of the tickets to the event, the court agreed with WWE on the issue and dismissed the suit with prejudice, which meant it cannot be re-filed in the same court.

Jackson had requested a jury trial and was seeking more than $1 million including damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.