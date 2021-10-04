Fandango Coming to GCW Shows This Coming Weekend

The former Fandango is set to appear at at least one of GCW’s shows this coming weekend. GCW released a new teaser video announcing that Dirty Dango is set for this coming weekend’s shows.

The company is holding GCW Fight Club on October 9th and GCW Aftermatch on October 10th; it was not clear which shows he will appear at. This will be his first match since he was released by WWE.