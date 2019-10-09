Faye Jackson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To ROH Return, But Doesn’t Want To Go Backward

In an interview with Post Wrestling, Faye Jackson spoke about a possible return to Ring of Honor, who she said gave her her first opportunity in the wrestling business. Here are highlights:

On keeping the crowd with her during matches: “I have no idea. Sometimes I wonder why people even cheer for me. I would say it’s a natural thing but also I would say that I like to entertain. People entertain in their matches in different ways but I want the crowd to be fully engaged. Truth be told, some wrestlers think too much about the moves and not about the story. I was taught there should [be a] reason people watch you, especially since I’m not a flipper or a gymnast. I try to give you a reason to cheer me or boo me if it calls for it.”

On a possible return to ROH: “Women of Honor gave me my first opportunity into wrestling and I will be forever be grateful for that. As far as going back to the company, I will never say never. But I will also say I don’t like traveling backwards. Only onward and upward.”

On Beyond Wrestling: “Beyond Wrestling is just one of those places that gives the fans a reason to be fans. They are the type of fans that just love wrestling and they can be very into it. Beyond lets the wrestler be the wrestler with no stops or frills.”

On intergender wrestling: “I love it!. For me, I love it because I feel like I have more to prove with men. I’m not wrestling girls that are the same size and definitely not the same weight as me. Men give me a reason to give all my strength and somewhat agility. I do understand why people don’t like intergender wrestling. Men that were raised right know not to put their hands on a woman. The only argument I would give to intergender wrestling is this: We are athletes and we are entertainers. Women can be just as powerful and sometimes more powerful than men. If I would have waited on another woman to join my school when I first started training in order to finally learn pro wrestling, I would have been waiting for quite a long time. It’s uplifting for women to share a ring with men because it proves to us that we can be just as powerful and dominating.”

On opportunities for women in wrestling: “There are so many opportunities now that every woman should seize the moment. This is the perfect time to get your foot in the door and this is the perfect time to make a name for yourself. It’s great because you see women getting the opportunity…period. No matter what size, race, shape, whatever. Women’s wrestling is here to stay and I’m here for it.”