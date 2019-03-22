Fenix vs. Air Wolf Set For MLW Rise of the Renegades

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Rey Fenix and Air Wolf for MLW Rise of the Renegades on April 4.

Sky Combat! Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf signed for April 4 Rise of the Renegades in NYC

NEW YORK – What happens when top ranked Mexican luchador Rey Feníx takes on a masked high-flier hungry to prove himself in his Big Apple debut? Fans are guaranteed sky combat!

MLW today announced Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf for MLW’s April 4th (Rise of the Renegades) event at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

One of the most accomplished wrestlers in the sport, Rey Feníx is a former MLW World Tag Team Champion known for his aerial finesse, technical prowess and fighting spirit.

Air Wolf is humbled to have the opportunity to fight the glob-trotting luchador Fenix.

Having just signed with Major League Wrestling, the newly minted MLW wrestler looks to showcase his talents on the global stage that is New York City.

Will Feníx suffer tailspin courtesy of Air Wolf or will experience triumph over youth with a Feníx victory?

Signed thus far for April 4th’s RISE OF THE RENEGADES:

NYC Street Fight for the World Championship: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jimmy Havoc

Pentagón Jr. vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

6-Man Tables Match: The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Minoru Tanaka vs. DAGA

Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Grudge Match! Ace Romero vs. Josef Samael

Gringo Loco vs. Hijo de LA Park

Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin

Plus: Jim Cornette • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Simon Gotch • Jacob Fatu • Myron Reed • Ariel Dominguez

Signed thus far for April 5th’s BATTLE RIOT II:

THE BATTLE RIOT:

Participants: Low Ki • Pentagón Jr. • Minoru Tanaka • Teddy Hart • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • MJF • Ace Romero • Alex Hammerstone • Ace Austin • Ken Kerbis • Brian Pillman Jr. • Sami Callihan • LA Park • Rey Feníx • Hijo de LA Park • Mance Warner • Barrington Hughes • DAGA • Kotto Brazil •

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 p.m.) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

Tickets to each event start at $20 at MLWTickets.com. There is also a $30 fan appreciation ticket that gives you access to both the April 4th and April 5th matches.

General Public Doors Open: 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. League officials anticipate the card will end at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.