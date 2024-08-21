Final Showdown Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will have a final showdown before All In on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Nigel McGuinness will moderate a face to face between the two stars on Wednesday’s show before they compete for the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s PPV.

The updated card for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya

* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland