First AEW Tag Team Champions Crowned on AEW Dynamite (Video)

– We have our first AEW Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. SCU defeated Lucha Bros in the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament to claim the championships. You can check out clips from the match below.

The Tag Team tournament has been ongoing since AEW premiered earlier this month. SCU defeated Best Friends and The Dark Order in the first round and semifinals, while Lucha Bros beat Jurassic Express and Private Party.