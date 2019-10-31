wrestling / News
First AEW Tag Team Champions Crowned on AEW Dynamite (Video)
– We have our first AEW Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. SCU defeated Lucha Bros in the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament to claim the championships. You can check out clips from the match below.
The Tag Team tournament has been ongoing since AEW premiered earlier this month. SCU defeated Best Friends and The Dark Order in the first round and semifinals, while Lucha Bros beat Jurassic Express and Private Party.
.@reyfenixmx going full assault mode onto SCU! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/EizPIgbpmh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
Tight rope walk from @ReyFenixMx 👀#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/y8Jaly4nHy
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2019
Unreal, there's no one like @ReyFenixMx #AEWDynamite #TagTournamentFinal pic.twitter.com/yXgISb66BT
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2019
Kaz being laid out! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/og58LnTnbg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
.@ScorpioSky showing off that incredible athleticism #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c5VyAbj1iz
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2019
#ANDNEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions. @ScorpioSky & @FrankieKazarian #SCU! pic.twitter.com/g7Z97Spygk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
