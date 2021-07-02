wrestling / News

New First-Look Preview of WWE Icons: Lex Luger Online

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Icons: Lex Luger

The latest WWE Icons looks at Lex Luger, and a new preview of the documentary is online. You can see the extended preview below for the special, which premieres this Sunday on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else:

UPDATE: The video has since been privated, but you can see it at FOX Sports here.

