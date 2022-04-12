First Match Announced For BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA

The first match is official for next week’s BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA show. BATTLESLAM announced on Monday that Leon Ruff will face Darius Martin at the April 24th hip-hop and wrestling crossover event, as you can see below.

Baron Black, Alex Kane, Ashley D’Amboise, Austin GreeMax Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Myron Reed, Janai Kai, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, Fuego Del Sol, Team C4, JDX, KC Navarro, Shoot Taylor, The Infantry, Zenshi, Shazza McKenzie, and Chad Skywalker have all been announced for the show. Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy, and DJ Mykael are set for live performances.