FITE TV Announces FITE FEST With 100 Hours of Coverage During Wrestlemania Weekend

FITE TV has announced their plans for Wrestlemania week coverage with FITE FEST, which will include over 100 hours of live wrestling. It will also include live coverage from Wrestlecon. Here’s a press release:

FITE Offers 100+ Hours of Live Pro Wrestling with “FITE FEST”!

Pro wrestling’s biggest weekend of the year kicks off on FITE! Bringing you 100+ hours of LIVE Wrestling available to purchase individually or in multiple bundles including FITE FEST, GCW Collective and ROW/World Class, offering a ton of value; FITE FEST Event Center provides constant coverage from the floor of WrestleCon 2022

Dallas, TX (March 11, 2022): It’s the biggest weekend in wrestling as 150,000 fans are predicted to gather in Dallas starting on March 31st. FITE, the leading digital combat sports platform, will be on hand to present 100+ hours of live pro wrestling programming, available across the globe. Major promotions will be showcased as a part of the FITE Fest event including, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. While each event is available individually, FITE offers a number of affordable “Bundle” options including the GCW Collective, which features 12 Live events. (Order the GCW Collective bundle now).

FITE also presents the FITE FEST Event Center, with constant coverage from the floor of WrestleCon. Featuring hosts Josh Shernoff, The Schmo, Helen Yee, Nick Aldis and SoCal Val doing on the spot interviews with wrestling’s biggest names, live look-ins and more.

FITE will also air the weekend’s two big panel shows LIVE. Including Conrad Thompson’s SuperShow, presented by Thuzio and Triller, featuring Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Jeff Hardy and special guest, the legendary William Regal, and Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Live 12 with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers– the duo’s first ever live broadcast of their “Live” stage show featuring the former tag team champions and a ton of surprises.

Ring of Honor returns with Super Card of Honor. This highly anticipated show is the first ROH event of the year and the first under the new ownership of Tony Kahn.

The Reality of Wrestling//World Class Wrestling bundle gets you two nights of the Texas Showdown event lead by Booker T plus the Sherri Martel Classic featuring all women wrestlers.

Other shows include The Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow, USA vs. The World and more.

FITE’s COO and Co-Founder, Mike Weber, sat down with Josh Shernoff for a special episode of FITE in Focus to preview the weekend long event. Watch it now ON DEMAND at no cost on FITE: Click Here.

“Each show I look at I think – that’s worth the price of the whole bundle,” said Shernoff. “Top Shows. Top Talent. Tons of Action.”

The two also covered FITE’s long history of delivering programming during Pro Wrestling’s biggest week, and Weber’s even longer history in the wrestling business.

“My first experience working with pro wrestling was when I was an intern at WrestleMania 2. My job was to sit ringside and catch Refrigerator Perry if he fell out of the ring!” said Weber. “This was a Battle Royale with Andre the Giant, Big John Studd, all the biggest names of WWF at the time, but also 5 or 6 major NFL players. That’s how I started…..I got the bug.”

And if so much great content seems overwhelming: “If you do your math you’ll see we’ve crammed over 100 hours of programming into a 72-hour period,” said Weber. “There will be times when 2 or 3 events are overlapping. We don’t expect you to stack up 3 TVs in your living room though: FITE is VOD, so what you can’t watch live you can catch up with later.”