Former Persia Pirotta Announces First Post-WWE Match, Bayley Comments
As previously reported, Persia Pirotta was one of several WWE wrestlers released from the company last week, along with Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai and others. Pirotta, now going by Steph de Lander, revealed that her first post-WWE match will be for the recently revived XPW.
The event, ‘Beautiful Disaster’, happens on June 25 at the Derby Room in Pomona, California. De Lander will be part of an eight-woman tournament to crown the first XPW Women’s Champion.
She wrote: “This will be my first match back post WWE.”
Bayley replied: “Not if I get to you first you big ol talented idiot.”
