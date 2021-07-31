Former Sin Cara Has Back and Forth With Reginald On Instagram Over Entrance

In a post on Instagram, the former second Sin Cara, Cinta de Oro, seemingly took a shot at Reginald who now has an entrance in WWE similar to the one he used. Both wrestlers do a flip over the top rope from the floor to the ring.

He wrote: “Two very cool entrances, let see if he can do it without and acl and wearing a mask with terrible lighting. Oh.. one more thing, keep doing it for decade on live events and television. All the best. #SinCara”

Reginald replied in the comments: “Well seeing that I was doing this is the circus for 16 years before I came to WWE, it should be fine. In the circus, 8-10 shows a week.”

Cinta added: “Awesome, now it’s time to become a real Professional Wrestler!”