Former WWE Producer Reveals He Wore a Disguise When Attending AEW Events in Secret

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert revealed that he went to AEW Dynamite shows while he was still working in WWE. According to Ryckert, he wore a luchador mask while he was in the crowd, so he stayed in disguise and no one would find out he was there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I went to Dynamite in person, two weeks in a row. Once in Jersey at the Prudential Center and once at this big ‘Grand Slam’ thing at Arthur Ashe stadium, and both times, I wore a Luchador mask because it’s like, I was given tickets to the events and I didn’t know where they were going to be. And just in case they happened to be ringside and then someone does a really crazy move and it cuts to the crowd, here is WWE employee: Dan Ryckert.”