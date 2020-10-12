UPDATED: Former WWE Star Set To Return To The Company (SPOILERS)

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Eva Marie in Orlando for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was spotted yesterday having medical tests done in order for her to enter the Thunderdome today.

According to the report, she and WWE agreed to a new deal on September 20. It’s unknown at this time if she will wrestle or just be an on-screen personality.

Original: Cultaholic reports that Eva Marie is set to make her return to WWE, after originally departing the company in August 2017. She has been hinting at a possible return and said in an interview with ReelTalker that she had unfinished business with the company.

Eva spent four years in the WWE before leaving to pursue other opportunities. She has since appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, as well as films like this year’s Hard Kill, which stars Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe.

According to the report, Eva Marie could make her return as soon as tonight’s episode of RAW.