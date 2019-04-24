wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer RD Evans Mocks Exit With New Video, Says He’ll Wrestle Orange Cassidy For Food
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
During Wrestlemania weekend, news broke that a WWE writer named RD Evans left the company after Vince McMahon became furious that Bret Hart used his name during his Hall of Fame induction speech. Evans, who produced the speech, quit the company when it became apparent that he was going to get fired over it. Now it seems he’s taking things in stride, as he’s posted a new video online which shows a dramatization of his exit. After getting kicked out of the building, he finds he can’t even say Vince McMahon’s name in real life. Then he decides that he’ll wrestle Orange Cassidy for food, something that apparently won’t make Road Dogg very happy.
— R.D. “Quitman” Evans (@Oh_Robert_Evans) April 24, 2019
