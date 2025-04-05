Former WWE Writer Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Big Show-Big Boss Man Funeral Segment in 1999

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), former WWE writer Tommy Blacha recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to the Big Show-Big Bossman funeral segment from 1999. WWE ran a storyline that Big Show’s father had passed away, and Bossman invaded the funeral to drag the casket away. That resulted in Show jumping on top of the casket to try to stop him.

Blacha said: “In reality, his dad did die of cancer and he brought the idea. ‘It’s okay. My dad was a fan.’ He’s at the funeral, so how about Bossman attacks him at the funeral and drags his dad’s coffin away? That’s another one where Vince takes his glasses off, ‘That’s gotta be done.’ We did it. Big Show jumps on the coffin and he rolls off. He had white socks on, right? Everyone is watching it backstage and everyone is going nuts and popping. Big Show is like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t have worn those white socks.’ It weirdly filtered to Vince. ‘Ah, it didn’t make him look like a destroyer of men.’ It was over. I guess it’s humorous. Everything lands and he didn’t want it to just be, ‘Great job. So funny.’ ‘I don’t know. Made him look a little weak’.“