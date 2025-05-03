Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling

Fozzy have cancelled tonight’s performance at the Royal Grove in Nebraska, with the venue claiming that Chris Jericho chose wrestling instead.

The venue said in a statement: “IMPORTANT UPDATE! Fozzy has canceled their show at The Royal Grove on May 3rd. The band’s lead singer has chosen to prioritize a wrestling match and despite our efforts to keep the show as agreed, they have ultimately declined to perform.

To make up for the cancellation, we’re offering all ticket holders a 2025 All-Year, All-Events Access Pass completely free. Or you may request a full refund instead.

Please email us at [email protected] with your preference and order confirmation number before May 7th to ensure your request is processed.”

There will be a live episode of AEW Collision tonight in Atlantic City. Jericho hasn’t appeared on AEW television since April 9.