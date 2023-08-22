wrestling / News

Fozzy To Perform ‘Judas’ Live at AEW All In

August 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Rampage 7-29-22 Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho’s “Judas” entrance is getting a little extra oomph in it, as Fozzy will performing the song live at All In. Jericho took to Twitter to announce that he will “sing myself to the ring” for his match with Will Ospreay, with Fozzy playing the theme live.

You can see Jericho’s announcement video below:

