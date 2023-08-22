wrestling / News
Fozzy To Perform ‘Judas’ Live at AEW All In
August 22, 2023 | Posted by
Chris Jericho’s “Judas” entrance is getting a little extra oomph in it, as Fozzy will performing the song live at All In. Jericho took to Twitter to announce that he will “sing myself to the ring” for his match with Will Ospreay, with Fozzy playing the theme live.
You can see Jericho’s announcement video below:
HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Criticism Of the Texas Chainsaw Death Match Criticism, Tony Khan’s Reaction
- Kurt Angle On Wrestling Hulk Hogan, Why He Liked Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels At SummerSlam 2005
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Teaming With Andre The Giant At WWE SummerSlam 1988
- Arn Anderson Recalls Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Names Biggest Star To Come Out Of SMW