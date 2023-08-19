Frankie Kazarian Pitched Ultimate X Match For Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2

In an interview with AdFreeShows (via Fightful), Frankie Kazarian revealed that he pitched an Ultimate X match for tomorrow night’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2. It would have been twenty years to the day of the first Ultimate X match. However, the idea never made the card.

He said: “So a couple of months ago, I knew the 20-year anniversary was coming up. So I looked into when the actual date was. Then I was on my schedule, and I saw that’s Multiverse United. I did go up to a couple of creative minds in IMPACT, and I went up to Scott [D’Amore] himself and just said — not for nothing, maybe I’ve got one more Ultimate X Match in me, but I said, ‘I can’t think of a better day to maybe do one than on August 20, twenty years to the day.’ They were kind of like, ‘Wow, that’s a really good idea. It was all kind of tongue-in-cheek. Maybe if this were an IMPACT Standalone show, that might have been something that was feasible. Even sometimes, Ultimate X matches can only work in certain buildings. I don’t know the logistics of that. The one they did at Slammiversary, that was an incredible match. I think my only criticism is,early on, we started doing too many of them. That kind of takes the lore away, but in the last several years, they’ve been very, very good about making that match mean something and making it special, because it should be.“