Frankie Kazarian Set For Impact Press Pass Podcast

Frankie Kazarian, who made his full-time return to Impact at Hard to Kill, will be the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact announced that Kazarian will discuss his signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the episode, which will stream live on Wednesday starting at 2 PM ET.

Frankie Kazarian Is the Special Guest on the Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2PM EST

IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta

Frankie Kazarian – 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion – will be the Special Guest on the Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25, starting at 2 p.m. EST.

Tom Hannifan will host the media teleconference that will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.

Kazarian made a shocking appearance at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Friday, January 13, in Atlanta – and further shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he had signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Kazarian has been wrestling since 1998 and has ties to TNA dating back to 2003. He has been the X Division Champion 5 times for a combined 240 days, with his last reign in 2011. He has been the World Tag Team Champion 3 times for a combined 136 days.

What’s next for Kazarian? Who’s next for Kazarian?

Next up for IMPACT Wrestling is the live NO SURRENDER Special on Friday, February 24, originating from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.