WWE News: Franky Monet Interrupts Io Shirai’s Sit-Down Interview on NXT, Ted DiBiase Outbids Cameron Grimes For NFT

– Io Shirai is heading off to get some rest, but before she did she got to deal with an unwelcome visit from Franky Monet. Tonight’s NXT saw Shirai do a sitdown interview with Beth Phoenix in which she talked about her lengthy reign as NXT Women’s Champion and said that she was going to take some time off, rest up, and come back to get her title back.

During the interview, Monet’s dog walked in with Money following right after. She offered platitudes to both Shirai and Phoenix, then said she could take over the NXT Women’s division while Shirai was gone. Shirai launched into a lengthy rant in Japanese and finally said in English that she preferred cats before walking off:

– Trent DiBiase got namedropped on NXT, as he apparently was a last second outbidder an NFT that Cameron Grimes was going for. That left Grimes none too happy: