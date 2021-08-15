Fred Rosser Gives His Advice For Newly-Released WWE Stars

Fred Rosser knows what it’s like to be released from WWE, and the NJPW star discussed his advice for talent and more in a new interview. Rosser spoke with Forbes for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On rooting for Japan during the Olympics: “I was watching the Olympics with my family and they were always rooting for the U.S. I was always rooting for Japan. My family would always say ‘Why are you rooting for Japan?’ Because Japan was the first to put me on the marquee before WWE did. So it’s me, myself and I at this point in my career. New Japan brought me in so I must deliver, I’m going to deliver and the best is yet to come for me.”

On his advice to released WWE talent: “There’s so much that I’ve done after WWE,” Rosser said. “It’s not fun when you get that call, it’s just the nature of the business. I always say Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever. And I’m never comparing myself to Michael Jordan, maybe his work ethic, but Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever. Things come to an end with WWE. You have to understand that you beat your body up with WWE so you have to utilize what you’ve made of yourself with WWE and use that on a resume. I’ve been lucky enough to have many great sponsorships, I’ve been lucky enough to still continue to do what I love. I was denied by AEW, not once, but twice, but AEW wasn’t my all-in goal, it was New Japan and I pursued it with laser-like focus.”

On helping spread diversity and awareness: “There’s a lot of work to go. We need more reps, we need more reps at representation, we need more athletes speaking out. Being the first openly gay WWE Superstar, I have a duty to instill confidence in our youth and to lead by example. I’m not a social media type of person where I just talk about it. I went to the school before the pandemic, I speak to fifth graders, I speak to organizations like Viacom, I work with organizations like the Covenant House in LA that deals with LGBTQ homeless youth 42% of it, so I’m always grinding away. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a psychiatrist but I am a friend. That’s why I call myself the Suntan Superman. I’ve got to be a support system, a beacon of hope for not only the LGBTQ, not only the African-American, not only the Asian community but all communities.”