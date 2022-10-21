Fred Rosser Is Considering Dressing As ‘Black John Cena’ For NJPW Halloween Event

Fred Rosser will be part of NJPW’s The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, and he’s considering dressing as “Black John Cena” for the Halloween-themed event. The show takesO place on October 27th speaking on the Insiders Edge Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rosser noted that he’s considering dressing in the name he was jokingly referred to for many years.

“I don’t remember the exact person, but however it came about, Michael Tarver from the Nexus, he would call my chin, I had the All-American chin,” he said (per Fightful). “I don’t know how that came about, me being the black John Cena, but it’s funny. New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I’m thinking about dressing up as the Black John Cena.”

He continued, “So we’ll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s what I might be for Halloween, the Black John Cena, but it’s gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we’ll see if I do it or not. I’d have to shave the goatee off, too, so I can have that pronounced chin like him, so I think that’s what I’m gonna be.”

NJPW will host the Rumble on 44th Street on October 28th. The Night Before show will have a mystery card.