Fred Rosser On Why He Hated His NXT Experience, Recalls The Pressure of The Nexus’ Debut

Fred Rosser was a part of the original season of NXT and the Nexus after, and he recently talked about why he hated being on the game show iteration of the former. Rosser was part of the competition era of the series as Darren Young, appearing on the first season and then joining that entire first season’s cast as part of the Nexus on WWE TV. He spoke about that time during an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo, and you can see some highlights below:

On his experience on NXT: “I remember the original season of NXT, I hated it. I hated it, I hated it, I hated it. I made it known publicly, because I always said, ‘If I wanted to do American Gladiators or if I wanted to do American Ninja Warrior, that’s what I would have signed up for.

“But this game show-type deal really exposed me. Because when you’re not good at juggling and you’re being forced to juggle in front of a crowd? It’s even that much harder for the crowd to get invested in you, because they look at you and say, ‘Oh, look at this joke.’ They’re not going to take you seriously, and it took me a long time to get comfortable. And my confidence level was very very low.”

On his time with The Nexus: “During the Nexus, I wasn’t comfortable and out with myself, so that was when I was doing those Shane Douglas, ‘deepening my voice’ moments. And just not comfortable. Now, fast forward to maybe now? Imagine if the Nexus would have debuted now. I think we’re a lot older we’re a lot wiser. I, for sure, am a lot more comfortable now.”

On the group’s debut: “When the Nexus came to Miami and we delivered, we had to deliver. That was pretty much what was told to us by Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes and Arn Anderson that were around. We needed to deliver because, if we didn’t, someone was going to get fired. So, a lot of pressure. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. I remember knocking out the timekeeper, I remember clotheslining John Cena, I remember wreaking havoc that entire summer.”

