– On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how WWE should use and protect LA Knight moving forward after his loss against Roman Reigns in a title bout at WWE Crown Jewel. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on WWE needing to use Knight: “It took them a long time with Bryan Danielson, the Yes Movement is what got that going; there were no plans for him. I hope that they listen to their audience and give LA Knight an ‘A’ storyline, whether it’s for a championship or not.”

On wanting to see LA Knight in a feud against a top-level star: “If it’s not a championship, it still has to be a top-level person, protect this dude because he’s an older guy; he’s not going to have a 20-year career/ He could have a seven to 10 year career. So, use those years wisely, man, and get the most out of him and keep focused on him.”