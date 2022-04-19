wrestling / News
Free Four All Eliminator Match Added to Sunday’s Battleslam: Vendetta
– Battleslam has confirmed a Free Four All Eliminator match next week’s Vendetta card. It will feature Chad Skywalker vs. Adam Priest vs. JDX vs. Zenshi. You can see the match announcement below.
Battleslam: Vendetta is scheduled for April 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Free Four All Eliminator: Angelica Risk vs. Janai Kai vs. Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* Open Challenge: Austin Green vs. TBA
* Free Four All Eliminator: Chad Skywalker vs. Adam Priest vs. JDX vs. Zenshi
* Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty
* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin
* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed
* Fuego del Sol vs. Alex Kane
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor
* Performances from Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy and DJ Mykael.
