Free Four All Eliminator Match Added to Sunday’s Battleslam: Vendetta

– Battleslam has confirmed a Free Four All Eliminator match next week’s Vendetta card. It will feature Chad Skywalker vs. Adam Priest vs. JDX vs. Zenshi. You can see the match announcement below.

Battleslam: Vendetta is scheduled for April 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

* Free Four All Eliminator: Angelica Risk vs. Janai Kai vs. Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade

* Open Challenge: Austin Green vs. TBA

* Free Four All Eliminator: Chad Skywalker vs. Adam Priest vs. JDX vs. Zenshi

* Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty

* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin

* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed

* Fuego del Sol vs. Alex Kane

* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor

* Performances from Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy and DJ Mykael.