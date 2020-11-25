wrestling / News
Frightmare Out of Synergy Pro Wrestling Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Frightmare will not be able to compete at Synergy Pro Wrestling’s show this Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. SPW announced on Wednesday that the indy star, who was set to take on Whisper at the event, has been pulled due to the positive test.
A new opponent for Whisper will be revealed later today. Frightmare also posted to give fans an update as you can see below:
“Thank you everyone for the well wishes I will be back ASAP!”
Thank you everyone for the well wishes 🙏 I will be back ASAP!
— FRIGHTMARE (@FrightmareLucha) November 25, 2020
BREAKING:
Frightmare recently tested COVID-19 positive and will be unable to compete at #SPWBlackFriday.@FrightmareLucha was open with us immediately & chose the safety of our fans and roster over himself.
Please send our 2-time champ your love and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/B3Usrvabns
— Synergy Pro Wrestling LIVE BLACK FRIDAY (@synergywrestle) November 25, 2020
