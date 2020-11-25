wrestling / News

Frightmare Out of Synergy Pro Wrestling Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Frightmare

Frightmare will not be able to compete at Synergy Pro Wrestling’s show this Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. SPW announced on Wednesday that the indy star, who was set to take on Whisper at the event, has been pulled due to the positive test.

A new opponent for Whisper will be revealed later today. Frightmare also posted to give fans an update as you can see below:

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes I will be back ASAP!”

