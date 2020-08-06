wrestling / News
FTR Claim Multiple Wrestlers, Including Roman Reigns, Pitched Working With Them In WWe
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful recently spoke with FTR who claim that a lot of talent wanted to work with them in WWE and pitched the idea to company officials. This includes The Usos, Bray Wyatt, The New Day and Shane McMahon. Roman Reigns reportedly went directly to Vince McMahon to attempt to get it to happen.
Randy Orton briefly worked with the team as FTRKO, and they said Orton was the reason that group lasted as long as they did. They said that when they realized that not even Orton pushing for them was going to work, that was the final deciding factor for them leaving WWE. Some of the pitches had negative aspects, as they were sometimes pulled from a hot feud.
