FTR on Not Having Multiple Matches Against The Young Bucks, Eventual Rematch Against Them

– Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker recently interviewed AEW tag team and AAA tag team champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and discussed their feud with the Young Bucks. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dax Harwood on their first match with The Young Bucks: “We did it in front of 1,000 fans and when the match was over, I cannot explain to you the emotions that went through, ‘man, we did it.’ We had 1,000 fans there and I could feel their emotions because finally, their heros had won the championships from us. I think they thought, ‘we saw who the greatest tag team of all time was’ and maybe they thought ‘we saw the greatest tag match of all time.’ We thought there were going to be multiple matches as well. Then there was a train that completely stopped all that.”

Cash Wheeler on wanting a rematch: “No matter how much we wanted the immediate rematch because we don’t like losing, especially to those guys, it’s inevitable it’s going to happen and we’ve waited a long time to have that first match. We know how to be patient when it comes to this and we know that when you boil it all down and strip it down to who is the better team, they know that we are and they hate that and they are going to avoid that at all costs and they don’t want to be seen even remotely in the same area as (us) because it’s going to expose them. It is going to be a Rock N Roll and Midnight Express thing. We’re going to have some rematches and probably have rematches for the next couple of decades.”

Dax Harwood on FTR being better than The Bucks: “Our styles are different, they are great in their own right, we’re great in our own right, but the fans know, and it upsets them a little bit. We’re just that much better than they are.”