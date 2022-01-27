FTW Championship Match Set For February 4th AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship on AEW Rampage a week from Friday. Wednesday night’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite saw Powerhouse Hobbs and Starks attack Dante Martin after Martin defeated Hobbs in the ring.

Jay Lethal came out and made the save, and then challenged Stark to an FTW Championship match. Starks later accepted the match and said it would take place on the February 4th episode of Rampage.