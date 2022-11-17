Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions

Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:

* SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis

* SAW Tag Team Championship Match: The REP vs. The SAT

* SAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Miranda Alize vs. Female Camp Standout

* Sinister Six Scramble Match: Dan Maff vs. Alec Price vs. LSG vs. Anthony Greene vs. Ant Bennett vs. Myles Hawkins

* Mike Bucci, Frankie Kazarian & Aron Stevens vs. Matt Cardona, Brian Myers & Pat Buck

* Jerry Lawler vs. Rik Ratchet

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Warhorse

* The Wolves vs. The Graysons

Also appearing: Frankie Edgar to, Sting