Full Details on WWE Crown Jewel Announcement

– WWE has released a press release with full details of their announcement for WWE Crown Jewel that took place on Friday. You can see the full announcement below that followed the media event revealing Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman:

WWE®, UFC AND BOXING CHAMPIONS SET TO CLASH AT WWE® CROWN JEWEL

BROCK LESNAR VS. CAIN VELASQUEZ & TYSON FURY VS. BRAUN STROWMAN

Two marquee matchups are set for WWE Crown Jewel – WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez and WWE Superstar Braun Strowman vs. the undefeated lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury – taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31 at 8 pm AST/1 pm ET.

WWE Crown Jewel will also feature Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin) as the two WWE Hall of Famers will coach a hand-picked team of five Superstars for a five-on-five tag team match.

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete. Mansoor, WWE’s first Saudi Arabian Superstar who was born in Riyadh and won the largest Battle Royal Match in WWE history at Super ShowDown in Jeddah this past June will return home.

The event will stream live on WWE Network at 1 pm ET.

Tickets are still available via www.TicketMX.com with prices starting at 25 SAR.