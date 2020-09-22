wrestling / News
Full Lineup Set For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut Show
The full lineup has been announced for the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse this weekend. WWN Live announced via press release on Monday that the following lineup is set for the show:
* Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry
* JD Drake vs. Jon Davis
* Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt
* Savannah Evans vs. Allie Recks
* Sean Maluta vs. Kody Lane
* Four Way Elimination Match: Joseph Black vs. Davey Vega vs. Troy Hollywood vs. Ariel Dominguez
Kingston said in the announcement, “I put out a pretty simple call — take your beating and stay down or get back up and get back into the fight. I saw many that replied and picked the most hungry for the Grindhouse … It’s straightforward. You’re there to win. The place that you win is in the ring. Get in the ring and fight to a finish!”
The show airs live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on Club WWN and FITE TV.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Thinks Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns Alliance Is ‘Very Cool’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bobby Heenan’s Legacy In Wrestling, What Today’s Generation Of Wrestlers Can Learn From Heenan
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels At Unforgiven 2005, Why Masters Didn’t Accomplish More With WWE
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006