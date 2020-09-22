Full Lineup Set For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut Show

The full lineup has been announced for the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse this weekend. WWN Live announced via press release on Monday that the following lineup is set for the show:

* Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry

* JD Drake vs. Jon Davis

* Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt

* Savannah Evans vs. Allie Recks

* Sean Maluta vs. Kody Lane

* Four Way Elimination Match: Joseph Black vs. Davey Vega vs. Troy Hollywood vs. Ariel Dominguez

Kingston said in the announcement, “I put out a pretty simple call — take your beating and stay down or get back up and get back into the fight. I saw many that replied and picked the most hungry for the Grindhouse … It’s straightforward. You’re there to win. The place that you win is in the ring. Get in the ring and fight to a finish!”

The show airs live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on Club WWN and FITE TV.