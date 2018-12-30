Full Schedule For BeIN Sports’ MLW: Fusion New Year’s Eve Marathon

– BeIN Sports is hosting a full-day marathon of MLW: Fusion on New Year’s Eve. The marathon runs from 6 AM ET to 1 AM ET on the network, as described below:

6 AM:

* Teddy Hart vs. John Hennigan: Winner to challenge MLW Champion Low Ki.

* MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Joey Janela: Falls Count Anywhere.

7 AM:

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. John Hennigan.

* Tom Lawlor vs. Mike Parrow: No Holds Barred Cage Challenge.

8 AM:

* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. Rich Swann & ACH for the MLW Tag Team Championship.

* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Danny Santiago.

* Fred Yehi and Simon Gotch (with Tom Lawlor) vs. Michael Patrick and Leo Brien (with Colonel Robert Parker and Parrow)

9 AM:

* Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager.

* Kevin Sullivan confronts Brian Pillman Jr.

10 AM:

* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Rey Horus.

11 AM:

* WARGAMES: Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers of Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) & Abyss vs. John Morrison & Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes & Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland

12 PM:

* PCO vs. Brody King.

* The Hart Foundation vs. The Stud Stable.

* Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan vs. Joey Janela & Aria Blake.

1 PM:

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Rey Fenix.

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.

* Myron Reed vs. Jason Cade.

2 PM:

* LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Pentagon Jr. (with Konnan) in a Mexican Massacre Match.

* ACH vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Simon Gotch vs. Gangrel in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.

* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jake St. Patrick.

3 PM:

* Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart.

* Jimmy Yuta vs. El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

* Vandal Ortagun vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

4 PM:

* Tom Lawlor vs. Shane Strickland.

* Hijo de L.A. Park vs. the returning Sammy Guevara.

* The Smash ‘n Dash Connection (Barrington Hughes and Kotto Brazil) vs. the Samoan Island Tribe (Samu and Lance Anoa’i)

5 PM:

* LA Park vs. PCO.

* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal with Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.

6 PM:

* The Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann & ACH & Marko Stunt.

* Brody King vs. Tommy Dreamer.

* Puma King debuts.

7 PM:

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga.

* Maxwell J. Friedman (with Aria Blake) vs. Jason Cade vs. Jimmy Yuta: Elimination Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

* Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed.

8 PM:

* Sami Callihan vs. Tom Lawlor in a Chicago Street Fight.

* Leo Brien and Michael Patrick vs. Swoggle and Joey Ryan.

* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Rex Bacchus

9 PM:

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland.

* Gringo Loco vs. Marko Stunt.

* Trey Miguel vs. Kotto Brazil

10 PM:

* Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) for the MLW Tag Team Championship.

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.

11 PM:

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara.

* Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt.

12 AM:

* Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.

* Rush vs. Rich Swann.

* El Hijo de LA Park vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match.