Full Schedule For BeIN Sports’ MLW: Fusion New Year’s Eve Marathon
– BeIN Sports is hosting a full-day marathon of MLW: Fusion on New Year’s Eve. The marathon runs from 6 AM ET to 1 AM ET on the network, as described below:
6 AM:
* Teddy Hart vs. John Hennigan: Winner to challenge MLW Champion Low Ki.
* MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Joey Janela: Falls Count Anywhere.
7 AM:
* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. John Hennigan.
* Tom Lawlor vs. Mike Parrow: No Holds Barred Cage Challenge.
8 AM:
* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. Rich Swann & ACH for the MLW Tag Team Championship.
* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Danny Santiago.
* Fred Yehi and Simon Gotch (with Tom Lawlor) vs. Michael Patrick and Leo Brien (with Colonel Robert Parker and Parrow)
9 AM:
* Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager.
* Kevin Sullivan confronts Brian Pillman Jr.
10 AM:
* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Rey Horus.
11 AM:
* WARGAMES: Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers of Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) & Abyss vs. John Morrison & Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes & Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland
12 PM:
* PCO vs. Brody King.
* The Hart Foundation vs. The Stud Stable.
* Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan vs. Joey Janela & Aria Blake.
1 PM:
* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Rey Fenix.
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.
* Myron Reed vs. Jason Cade.
2 PM:
* LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Pentagon Jr. (with Konnan) in a Mexican Massacre Match.
* ACH vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Simon Gotch vs. Gangrel in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.
* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jake St. Patrick.
3 PM:
* Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart.
* Jimmy Yuta vs. El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)
* Vandal Ortagun vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
4 PM:
* Tom Lawlor vs. Shane Strickland.
* Hijo de L.A. Park vs. the returning Sammy Guevara.
* The Smash ‘n Dash Connection (Barrington Hughes and Kotto Brazil) vs. the Samoan Island Tribe (Samu and Lance Anoa’i)
5 PM:
* LA Park vs. PCO.
* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal with Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.
6 PM:
* The Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann & ACH & Marko Stunt.
* Brody King vs. Tommy Dreamer.
* Puma King debuts.
7 PM:
* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga.
* Maxwell J. Friedman (with Aria Blake) vs. Jason Cade vs. Jimmy Yuta: Elimination Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship.
* Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed.
8 PM:
* Sami Callihan vs. Tom Lawlor in a Chicago Street Fight.
* Leo Brien and Michael Patrick vs. Swoggle and Joey Ryan.
* Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Rex Bacchus
9 PM:
* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland.
* Gringo Loco vs. Marko Stunt.
* Trey Miguel vs. Kotto Brazil
10 PM:
* Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) for the MLW Tag Team Championship.
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.
11 PM:
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara.
* Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt.
12 AM:
* Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.
* Rush vs. Rich Swann.
* El Hijo de LA Park vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match.