Funeral Services Announced For Jay Briscoe
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
Delaware Online reports that a vigil and funeral services have been announced for Jay Briscoe after his tragic passing last week.
The vigil will be held tonight at 7 PM at Lee Elliott Worship Center, located on 17237 Phillips Hill Road in Laurel, DE. The funeral happens on Sunday at Laurel High School gym located at 1133 S. Central Ave in Laurel. There will be visitation from 12 PM to 1 PM and the service begins immediately after. Rev. Tim Dukes will officiate. The actual interment will be private. Services have been arranged by Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.
