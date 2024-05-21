Gabe Kidd Believes the IWGP Champion Should Stay In Japan

Gabe Kidd is not happy with Jon Moxley defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship outside of Japan. Moxley won the title in April and Kidd hasn’t been a fan of that, nor Moxley defending the title on AEW TV, as he noted in an interview with Fightful.

“If you’re going to be IWGP Champion, you stay in Japan,” Kidd said. “That’s how it’s always been. You talk about respect for this company and that title. Well, come here for a month. Oh, you can’t, you have a family at home, you have commitments in America? That’s a shame. I don’t give a f**k. If you’re the champion, you have a responsibility. With great power comes great responsibility. f**king deal with it.”

Moxley is set to face Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.