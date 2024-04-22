wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Mocks New AEW Slogan, Plans To Dominate at Forbidden Door
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Gabe Kidd took some shots at AEW as the third annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event gets closer.
He wrote: “‘AEW: Where the Best Wrestle’ – Some geek. I’ll eat up any AEW senshu like it was a breakfast burrito in Manhattan Beach. 2% of their roster could hack the NJPW trainee system. I’ll scrap any of them rats at Forbidden door. What’s good? And fuck Rocky Romero too. Ain’t no congratulations here. ‘AEW EVP’, more like NJPW snake.”
“AEW: Where the best wrestle” – SOME GEEK 🤓
I’LL EAT UP ANY AEW SENSHU LIKE IT WAS A BREAKFAST BURRITO IN MANHATTAN BEACH 🌯
2% OF THEIR ROSTER COULD HACK THE NJPW TRAINEE SYSTEM 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
I’LL SCRAP ANY OF THEM RATS AT FORBIDDEN DOOR WHAT’S GOOD
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) April 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Swerve Strickland On His World Title Win At AEW Dynasty, Being In Back to Back PPV World Title Matches
- 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Did WrestleMania 40 Have The Right Ending?
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos