Gabe Kidd Mocks New AEW Slogan, Plans To Dominate at Forbidden Door

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on Twitter, Gabe Kidd took some shots at AEW as the third annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event gets closer.

He wrote: “‘AEW: Where the Best Wrestle’ – Some geek. I’ll eat up any AEW senshu like it was a breakfast burrito in Manhattan Beach. 2% of their roster could hack the NJPW trainee system. I’ll scrap any of them rats at Forbidden door. What’s good? And fuck Rocky Romero too. Ain’t no congratulations here. ‘AEW EVP’, more like NJPW snake.

