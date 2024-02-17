Gabe Kidd Not Cleared To Wrestle at RevPro High Stakes

RevPro Wrestling has announced that Gabe Kidd has not been cleared to wrestle at tomorrow’s High Stakes event. He was set for a match with Shingo Takagi, who will now face Trent Seven instead. Kidd reportedly suffered an injury at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, during the United Empire vs. Bullet Club War Dogs cage match.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, as a result of injuries sustained in last weeks historic NJPW cage match, Gabe Kidd has not been cleared to compete at tomorrows High Stakes. A late call which nobody (including Gabe) wanted to make, however a call we had to make.

Whilst we are disappointed we believe the health of our wrestlers is paramount and that we should be thinking of tomorrow, not just today.

Trent Seven, coming off the back of his show stealing performance against Connor Mills, will now take his place competing against Shingo Takagi.

We thank you for your understanding & hope you will join us in wishing Gabe Kidd a speedy recovery.”