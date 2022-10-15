Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge of Extras For Raw & Smackdown

A new report has an update on Gabe Sapolsky’s current role in WWE. As reported in late September, Sapolksy was brought back into WWE and is now working on the creative team. Sapolsky had previously been working on NXT as a consultant and then a producer before being released. According to the WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional duties as well.

The report notes that Sapolksy is now in charge of extras for Raw and Smackdown’s TV tapings. He is one of several people that have returned from Triple H’s NXT team including Road Dogg, who is now the Senior Vice President of Live Events, and Ryan Katz who is now the Manager of NXT Creative Operations.