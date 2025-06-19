Gail Kim Reportedly Backstage At This Past Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Fightful Select reports that Gail Kim was backstage at this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT at the Performance Center. This isn’t the first time that Kim has been backstage at NXT, but WWE sources stated that as of now, she isn’t officially with the company. They have tried to keep her appearances at NXT events quiet.

Kim was fired by TNA Wrestling earlier this year. There were people in both WWE and AEW pushing to sign her. WWE has been interested in bringing her in after she became available.