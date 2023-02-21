Gail Kim Didn’t Know Frankie Kazarian Was Returning To Impact Until Hard to Kill Promo

Frankie Kazarian announced that he was returning to Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and it was a surprise to Gail Kim. Kim recently spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co recently and revealed that she had no idea Kazarian had re-signed with the company until he announced it in his promo at the January PPV. You can see a couple of highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On being unaware that Kazarian had re-signed: “It was kept pretty tightly under wraps. Not many people knew, and when I mean not many people, meaning even in management didn’t know. Yes, he was very hidden. I have a very close relationship with Frankie and Tracy, his wife, because I used to be roommates with them back in the day, so we’re like a big, happily family. So I did know Frankie was coming, but even Tracy tried to throw me off the day of. So I texted her during the day, I said, ‘When is Frankie getting here?’ She said, ‘What do you mean?’ So she totally threw me off. I totally believed that he wasn’t coming to Hard To Kill. Then I saw him doing his promo, and that’s when I discovered that he was there that day. This jd me, being in the office [laughs]. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so mad right now. I’m so mad that they hid it from me.’ [laughs]”

On Kazarian being back in the company: “I’m just so happy for Frankie. He’s told me, and I can see it, he is in incredible shape right now. He can go another ten years if he wanted. He showed that he’s still got it in the ring. He had incredible matches with Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey, all these guys previously that you just saw before he signed this long-term deal with us. So I’m excited. I’m excited to see him coming back home, and I’m excited to see the matches that he’s gonna put out there because that short little run he did with us last year was incredible. The match with Chris Sabin was incredible. I’m all about my generation of wrestling, especially people who are in incredible shape like Mickie and Frankie and all these people who can still go, to kind of guide the next generation while they’re still there to show them how to do this wrestling thing at the top of their game.”