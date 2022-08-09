Gail Kim Says the Door Is Open for Paige to Come to Impact Wrestling

– During a recent edition with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim said the “door is open” for Paige (aka Saraya Bevis) to come to Impact Wrestling. Gail Kim stated the following (via Fightful):

“Never say never. I love Paige. I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where, maybe, it was so powerful — like what it is now — women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now. Main eventing pay-per-view shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring, and hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling, I feel like the door’s open. So, come on over, Paige.”

Paige’s WWE contract ended last month, so she’s now free to go elsewhere.