Gangrel Recalls Being Brought Back By WWE For ECW, Then Not Being Used

Gangrel was signed for a WWE return back in 2006 for the relaunch of ECW but he was never used, and he recently discussed the original plan for his return. The Brood leader spoke with Steve Fall for The Ten Count and recalled how he was brought back for a vampire stable with Kevin Thorn and Ariel. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the plan when he was brought back in: “They hired me back and said I was gonna come out and start, and that Kevin Thorn and Ariel were gonna join me. I said, ‘Okay, cool.’ I went home and watched the TV, and I see Kevin Thorn come out. I go, ‘Oh!’ So I call, [inaudible] answer. About six months later, I get a call saying, ‘Hey, it never worked out, the Kevin thing, and this and that, so we’re gonna let you go.”

On not being used by WWE at the time: “They hired me back and said, ‘You’re gonna tag with Viscera,’ and then I never heard from them again, and then they let me go. A couple [of] months later, they hired me back again to do ECW, I never heard from them, six months later they let me go. It bothered me because I was getting paid, and that’s great, but I wanted to wrestle. I love wrestling.”