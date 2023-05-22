Gangrel Never Heard Anything About Brood Reunion At WrestleMania, Talks Friendship With Edge & Christian

There were rumors that the Brood were going to reunite at WrestleMania, but that didn’t happen and Gangrel said he never heard about it. The WWE alumnus spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co and discussed the rumors and more. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On the rumors of the Brood reunion at WrestleMania: “I believe it may have been pitched, but I never heard about it. I called Edge and said ‘Hey, where’d all these rumors start?’ And he goes ‘Ah, they think they know everything.'”

On staying in contract with Edge & Christian: “Once a month or a couple of times, I’ll send Edge a text or something. He answers it right back immediately. Christian, I don’t talk to as frequently, but I was just with him two weekends ago at Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. We were right next to each other, so we had really good conversations. I think he’s going to come in and possibly do a seminar for CCW in the future. We just have to line it up. So good relationship, I talk more frequently with Edge, but it’s a good relationship with each guy.”