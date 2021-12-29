Various News: Gangrel Undergoes Stem Cell Replacement Therapy, Jake & Cheryl Roberts Set For 80s Wrestling Con

– WWE alumnus Gangrel has undergone stem cell replacement therapy, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the former WWE star underwent the procedure to help him out with some lingering injuries.

– Jake Roberts and his ex-wife Cheryl, who was part of a famous angle with Roberts and Rick Rude, will be appearing at 80s Wrestling Con in May of next year. PWInsider notes that this is Cheryl’s first ever appearance at a wrestling convention.

You can find out more details about the convention, which takes place on May 7th at The Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey. You can find out more here.