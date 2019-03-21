Garza Jr and Shane Strickland To Report To WWE Performance Center Next Month

The WWE Performance Center will gain two new wrestlers for its roster next month. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Garza Jr (Humberto Garza III) and Shane Strickland are both expected to report to the PC on April 9, only a couple of days after Wrestlemania.

Garza was originally offered a deal and signed (which we reported last year), but the deal was cancelled due to shoulder injuries when he took his medical exams. He has been offered a new deal and this time it seems he has passed his medicals. His appearance at the CRASH event this Saturday in Tijuana will be his last with the promotion.