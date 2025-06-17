GCW Announces Partnership With Brooklyn Cyclones, Coney Island Debut Show

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The collaboration will feature a special promotional night at a baseball game, followed by GCW’s debut wrestling event at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

First, GCW will present “Game Changer Wrestling Night” at the Cyclones game on Thursday, June 26. The promotion is offering free tickets to fans who email [email protected]. The event will feature autograph and photo opportunities with GCW talent, and star Joey Janela is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

This event will build anticipation for GCW’s major debut show at the 7,000-seat Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 19. The venue has previously hosted other major promotions, including Ring of Honor and TNA.

An roster has already been announced for the July 19 event, including Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, Mike Santana, and The Amazing Red. The show will also feature two recently released WWE stars, Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) and Priscilla Kelly (formerly Gigi Dolin).