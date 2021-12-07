wrestling / News

GCW Announces The Collective 2022, GCW Wrld Fair For WrestleMania Weekend

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective 2022

GCW has officially announced The Collective’s return to WrestleMania weekend in 2022, as well as the GCW Wrld Fair. The company announced on Monday that The Collective 2022 will take place from March 31st through April 2nd and will include the Wlrd Fair, which will feature vendors, exhibits, stage shows, podcasts, and more.

You can see the announcements below:

