GCW Announces The Collective 2022, GCW Wrld Fair For WrestleMania Weekend
GCW has officially announced The Collective’s return to WrestleMania weekend in 2022, as well as the GCW Wrld Fair. The company announced on Monday that The Collective 2022 will take place from March 31st through April 2nd and will include the Wlrd Fair, which will feature vendors, exhibits, stage shows, podcasts, and more.
The Collective 2022 will feature *3 FULL DAYS* of Live Wrestling Events and the debut of The GCW Wrld Fair!
The GCW Wrld Fair will feature 17,000+ Sq Ft of Vendors, Exhibits, Stage Shows, Podcasts & more!
Vending opportunities available soon.
Tix, Lineups, Host Hotel(s) TBA! pic.twitter.com/zlxvMfvblj
